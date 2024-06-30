Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

