BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $2.70 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $2.70 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,966 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 132.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,275 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 334,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 317,763 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.