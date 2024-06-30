BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 6,326,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 1,800,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

