BlackBerry’s (BB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

