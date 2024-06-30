BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 90.6% in June

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 59,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,452. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

