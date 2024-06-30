Blast (BLAST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $372.26 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Blast has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Blast has a total market cap of $372.26 million and approximately $140.20 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000,000 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.02111865 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $152,929,614.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

