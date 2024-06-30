Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 537 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $553.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average of $510.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

