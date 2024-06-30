Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. 1,424,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,494. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

