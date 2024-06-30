Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,593. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

