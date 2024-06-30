Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.55 and its 200-day moving average is $314.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.01, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

