Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.80. 4,058,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,450. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

