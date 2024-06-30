Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $63.94. 5,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,886. Boliden AB has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $72.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.