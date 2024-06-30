Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Braskem by 12.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Braskem stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 562,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,502. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Braskem had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.26%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

