Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 13,204 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

IQLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,161. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

