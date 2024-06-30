Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth $8,947,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 28,445,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho raised their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

