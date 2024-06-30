Breakwater Capital Group Cuts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,085. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

