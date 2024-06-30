Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $51.64. 9,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,368. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.