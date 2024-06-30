Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.