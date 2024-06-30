Breakwater Capital Group Has $14.14 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.6% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 108,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.