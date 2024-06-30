Breakwater Capital Group Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 1,750,350 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

