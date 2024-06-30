Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

