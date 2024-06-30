Breakwater Capital Group Sells 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,876. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $300.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

