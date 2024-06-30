Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,321,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,472.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
Shares of Brembo stock remained flat at $11.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Brembo has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $13.05.
Brembo Company Profile
