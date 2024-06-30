Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,321,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,472.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

Shares of Brembo stock remained flat at $11.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Brembo has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.