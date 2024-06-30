Brett Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.45 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $33.45 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Brett has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Brett

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.15030703 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $26,882,339.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

