Brian J. Cali Buys 253 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,453.31. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 396,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,969,383.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

