Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $72.22

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

AEM stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

