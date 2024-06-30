Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) PT at $44.29

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

Insider Transactions at APi Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after buying an additional 4,808,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,751,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $139,191,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,729,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

APG stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.