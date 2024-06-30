Brokerages Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Target Price at $8.43

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWFL

PowerFleet Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $65,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.