Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) PT at $125.67

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USPH opened at $92.42 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $181,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.