Brokers Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million.
Lion Electric Stock Up 0.8 %
LEV stock opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.88. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$278.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.74.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
