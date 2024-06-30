Brokers Set Expectations for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2026 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $270.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.05 and its 200-day moving average is $247.44. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $177.74 and a twelve month high of $286.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

