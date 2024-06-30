Brokers Set Expectations for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $82,523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 176.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

