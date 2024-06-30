Brooklyn FI LLC Buys 62,208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.