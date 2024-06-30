Brooklyn FI LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 6,685,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
