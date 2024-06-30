Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 463,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,933. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.