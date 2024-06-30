Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 463,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,933. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
