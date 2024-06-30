Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,959 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,334 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

