Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 530.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,957,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a market capitalization of $480.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

