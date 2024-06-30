Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,436,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,900. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

