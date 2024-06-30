Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $251,250,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,467,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

