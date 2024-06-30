Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.41. 14,905,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.10. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

