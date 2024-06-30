Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

