Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:ITA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,570 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

