Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 328.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.