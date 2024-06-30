Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BRSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 10,285,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Bruush Oral Care has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
About Bruush Oral Care
