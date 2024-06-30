Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 10,285,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Bruush Oral Care has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Get Bruush Oral Care alerts:

About Bruush Oral Care

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruush Oral Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruush Oral Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.