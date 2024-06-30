BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KTOS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $153,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,720 shares of company stock worth $3,391,521. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

