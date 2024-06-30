Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.