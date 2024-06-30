Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Caesarstone Trading Down 2.2 %

CSTE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 3,033,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,454. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $172.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.