Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Caesarstone Trading Down 2.2 %
CSTE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 3,033,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,454. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $172.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
