Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

CNI opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

