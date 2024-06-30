Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$161.66 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.