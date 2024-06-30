Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in June

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ENDTF traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.